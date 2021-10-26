Huntsville woman is forced to wait weeks to file an arrest warrant for her alleged attacker

One local woman is pushing for her alleged attacker to be arrested. The only problem is she is still waiting on a warrant.

If a victim wants to see someone arrested for a misdemeanor, which is what police say this case is, they have to make an appointment with the magistrate's office at the Huntsville Municipal Court. However, that appointment could take over a month.

One Huntsville woman describes her interaction with the court as, "Infuriating, frusturating. I feel terrible for other people this happens to."

The Huntsville resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, is waiting to get an arrest warrant after she says she was attacked by her roommate's boyfriend.

She recalls the alleged attack and says, "He throws me to the ground really hard and raised up his fist above my face and said, 'I will beat you to death right now.'"

She then pushed him off, ran outside, and immediately called the cops. The Huntsville Police Department showed up to her house within ten minutes.

"They started to fill out a police report and they said unfortunately this wasn't a felonious charge, it was just harassment and criminal mischief," she explains.

Since the attack was only a misdemeanor, she has to request an arrest warrant herself.

"A police officer really cannot arrest someone if they don't see a crime being committed or have reasonable suspicion to believe that a crime has been committed," says local attorney Michael Timberlake.

He explains the process this Huntsville woman is going through by stating, "The victim can take that report to a magistrate and the magistrate will make a determination about whether there is enough evidence to bring a warrant to the person's arrest."

But how long will that process take? As of October 26th, the next available appointment for a warrant interview with the magistrate's office is November 29th, more than one month away.

"There has to be some sort of process where this can be a little bit faster, where people don't have to wait 3 weeks for an arrest warrant. I have all the information, video footage, police reports, and still I'm being told you're just going to have to be patient and hope nothing happens to you," says the Huntsville woman.

The spokesperson for the city said people with more serious offenses do get pushed ahead in the courtroom. However, for people with misdemeanors it's a waiting game until they can make an appointment to hopefully get an arrest warrant.

The city confirmed the magistrate's office is currently short staffed. There are typically 8 magistrate's and a supervisor, but right now there are only 5 magistrate's and no supervisor. The magistrate's office is working on filling those empty positions and hopes to be fully staffed in the next couple of months.