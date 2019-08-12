Huntsville woman critically injured in Sunday morning fire

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says a woman is in critical condition after leaving food unattended on the stove. The woman suffered from smoke inhalation Sunday morning in a home on Cable Street.

Nate McClendon lives just up the road from where the fire happened. He said he had no idea about the fire in his community.

"It's usually a quiet neighborhood. We have some thru traffic, but that's about it," he said. "It's very tragic. The whole event itself, but you know, things happen."

Captain Frank McKenzie, a Huntsville Fire and Rescue spokesman, said crews rescued the woman about 10 minutes after getting on the scene.

"If there is a life to save, we are going to take that risk. We are going to go in and try to get that person out," McKenzie said.

He explained all firefighters are trained on different techniques and ways to carry people out of burning buildings, and the equipment makes the job that much harder.

"It's there to protect us, but also, it's about 75 lbs of equipment," he said.

Sunday's response was after midnight, making the job even tougher because it's hard to see the layout of a home.

"You can't see your hand in front of your face with all the smoke, so you're basically going in blind," he said.

McKenzie said firefighters have thermal imaging cameras that show them where the person is trapped, and it never gets easier having to make a rescue.

"You never want to see a human life in danger. No matter how many times you have done it, you don't really ever get used to it. You have that human compassion and you want to do the best you can do for that person," he said.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said the house is not believed to be a complete loss. However, two people were displaced from the fire.

One firefighter did receive a minor injury. McKenzie said he was treated by paramedics on the scene and was able to return to work immediately.