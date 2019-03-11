Huntsville woman charged with murder in August death

A Huntsville grand jury has indicted Jewel Battle, 54, for murder in the death of Dale Ervin Jones Sr..

Bond is set at $30,000.

Huntsville Police Department initially responded to a domestic assault at a home in the 2600 block of Pulaski Pike, which is right next to Grace Baptist Church.

Police say the two were roommates.

Jones, 49, was found with stab wounds on the floor in the house and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

