Huntsville woman charged with murder in August death

Jewel Battle

A Huntsville grand jury has indicted Jewel Battle, 54, for murder in the death of Dale Ervin Jones Sr.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 11:22 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Huntsville grand jury has indicted Jewel Battle, 54, for murder in the death of Dale Ervin Jones Sr..

Bond is set at $30,000.

Huntsville Police Department initially responded to a domestic assault at a home in the 2600 block of Pulaski Pike, which is right next to Grace Baptist Church.

Police say the two were roommates.

Jones, 49, was found with stab wounds on the floor in the house and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

READ OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE HERE

