Huntsville woman charged with manslaughter, DUI for deadly wreck in Limestone County

A Huntsville woman is in custody for a deadly wreck in late September.

The three-car wreck happened on Sept. 22. Athens police say the suspect, Tonyia Shepard, was driving south on U.S. Highway 31 when she rear-ended a car that was stopped for a red light at the intersection of Huntsville Brownsferry Road.

Elizabeth Tucker, 22, was driving the car and was killed. Her younger sister was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

Athens police obtained two arrest warrants for Shepard. She’s charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Shepard is held in the Limestone County Jail where she awaits bond.