Huntsville woman charged in murder at apartment complex

Chassidy Jacoya White

It took place Wednesday night

Posted: Oct 7, 2021 9:58 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Huntsville woman has been charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday.

Chassidy Jacoya White, 24, is accused of shooting and killing Jabarry Tylon Lavell Keller after an argument.

Huntsville police said Keller was staying at White’s apartment in Treehaven Glen Apartments in the 3,900 block of Talwell Drive.

After the shooting, White was found at a family member’s home in Meridianville and booked in the Madison County Jail.

Police said she also was charged with criminal trespassing for an unrelated case.

