Huntsville woman celebrates 100th birthday

Sarah Lee Merideth Lester celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday, March 24!

The Huntsville resident was born to James and Annie Merideth in 1921 in LaGrange, Georgia as the third of six children.

Sarah Lee Merideth Lester; Courtesy of Andrew Merideth

In 1940, Lester graduated from what is now Oakwood University with an Associate Degree in Education. She later went on to earn a bachelor's degree in 1969 from Columbia Union College in Maryland.

She was married in 1943 to Pastor Jethro Lester. A little more than a year later, they welcomed a daughter, Lillian.

Lester retired from the Columbus, Ohio Public Schools system as the Director of Adult Education. After the death of her husband of 49 years, she moved back to Huntsville, where she currently lives.

You can watch video of her birthday celebration above!