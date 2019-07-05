Huntsville woman arrested in connection to northern Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police arrested a woman they said was connected to a shooting this spring.

Tanisha Elizabeth Nance, 27, was booked into the Madison County Jail at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night and charged with Attempt to Commit Murder.

Investigators said Nance is connected to a shooting that happened on Bonnell Drive back on March 26. Investigators said the victim was meeting Nance to get her belongings from her since they broke up.

She is believed to have lured the victim to the location for the assault. At the time police said the victim was shot in the stomach and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Huntsville Police said there may be more arrests to come in the case.