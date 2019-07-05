Clear

Huntsville woman arrested in connection to northern Huntsville shooting

Tanisha Elizabeth Nance Tanisha Elizabeth Nance

Huntsville Police said there may be more arrest to come in connection to the shooting.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 10:13 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Huntsville Police arrested a woman they said was connected to a shooting this spring. 

Tanisha Elizabeth Nance, 27, was booked into the Madison County Jail at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night and charged with Attempt to Commit Murder.

Investigators said Nance is connected to a shooting that happened on Bonnell Drive back on March 26. Investigators said the victim was meeting Nance to get her belongings from her since they broke up. 

She is believed to have lured the victim to the location for the assault. At the time police said the victim was shot in the stomach and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Huntsville Police said there may be more arrests to come in the case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events