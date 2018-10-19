Huntsville woman arrested for $500 theft at Decatur Walmart

Decatur Police arrested a woman for stealing more than $500 from the Walmart Store on Beltline Road in Decatur. The theft took place on October 16th and within two days police arrested Lacey Davis for the crime. She was arrested on a charge of theft of lost property in the third degree. She is in the Morgan County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
