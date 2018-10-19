Clear

Huntsville woman arrested for $500 theft at Decatur Walmart

Officers arrested the suspect two days after the crime.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 9:11 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Decatur Police arrested a woman for stealing more than $500 from the Walmart Store on Beltline Road in Decatur. The theft took place on October 16th and within two days police arrested Lacey Davis for the crime. She was arrested on a charge of theft of lost property in the third degree. She is in the Morgan County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events