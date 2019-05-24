A Huntsville woman accused of murdering her roommate wants to use the "stand-your-ground" defense.

Jewel Battle told a judge she stabbed her roommate last summer, after he held her down and tried to choke her.

Her immunity hearing on Friday lasted about 2 hours. Battle was overcome with emotion as she described the struggle that led her to killing her roommate.

A Huntsville police investigator took the stand and testified he interviewed Battle twice but never charged her with the murder of Dale Jones, because he believed the stabbing may have been self-defense.

However, a Madison County grand jury heard the case and charged her with murder. Battle testified in court that she lived with Jones for about 2 months before the deadly altercation.

She said in August of 2018, they got into a disagreement. That's when Battle said Jones shoved her off the front porch, and when she went back inside to get her purse to leave, he held her down and started choking her.

On the stand, Battle said she always kept a knife on her and pulled it out of her pants and started stabbing Jones because she feared for her life.

Judge Donna Pate didn't make a decision on Friday on whether Battle should be granted immunity under the "stand-your-ground" law. She said she'll issue a written order, but didn't say when.

Battle was asked about her relationship with her roommate. She stated many times on the stand they were just friends. However, she said the two had argued before and were sexually involved in the past.

Battle is currently out of jail on a $30,000 bond.