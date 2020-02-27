Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Madison County officials discuss potential coronavirus outbreak Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville wants public input on new city hall

The city is asking for the public’s input on the design of a new city hall.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 9:36 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The city of Huntsville wants to hear from you on how it should design a new city hall.

It's holding three meetings next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

At the meetings, architects will explain the project.

The new, $60 million city hall will be located where the municipal parking garage is at Gates Avenue.

The city scheduled the meetings for these dates and times:

  • Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m., Public Safety Training Academy (former Johnson High) at 6201 Pueblo Drive
  • Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m., Bailey Cove Public Library Branch at 1409 Weatherly Plaza SE
  • Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers at 308 Fountain Circle

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events