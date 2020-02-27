The city of Huntsville wants to hear from you on how it should design a new city hall.
It's holding three meetings next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
At the meetings, architects will explain the project.
The new, $60 million city hall will be located where the municipal parking garage is at Gates Avenue.
The city scheduled the meetings for these dates and times:
- Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m., Public Safety Training Academy (former Johnson High) at 6201 Pueblo Drive
- Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m., Bailey Cove Public Library Branch at 1409 Weatherly Plaza SE
- Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers at 308 Fountain Circle
Related Content
- Huntsville wants public input on new city hall
- Athens gathering public input to revitalize downtown
- Design for proposed Huntsville City Hall released
- Huntsville City Council and public eagerly await new city hall proposal
- Florence hires firm to get input on parking deck and city hall
- City of Huntsville releases plans for new city hall
- Huntsville asks neighbors for input on possible Madison Heights sidewalk
- New Huntsville City Hall would cost tax payers millions
- Proposals underway for renovations of new Huntsville City Hall building
- Huntsville climate strike held in front of city hall
Scroll for more content...