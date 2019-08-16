Huntsville Police: Walmart threats on social media not believed to be credible

Huntsville Police is monitoring social media to make sure you're safe this weekend. The announcement comes after a deadly shooting at a Texas Walmart less than two weeks ago, and after rumors about something happening here in Huntsville got attention on social media.

WAAY 31 learned the Walmart on University Drive has purchased equipment from Live View Technologies. The tech company's spokesman said the equipment has speakers, video cameras and flashing blue light. Walmart has branded it at stores across the country as "Lot Cop." Live View Technologies couldn't share how Walmart uses the system because of a confidentiality agreement, but said the equipment is supposed to help customers feel safe.

Huntsville police says its officers will also have an increased presence at Walmart stores in the area because of posts on social media that brought concern to many people in the community. Huntsville police said its officers are working with federal law enforcement agents to monitor social media and check on any threats. Police said no verifiable threats have been made.

Huntsville Police shared their command staff met with a local Senior Walmart Executive and other employees Friday to discuss safety and training measures for their employees.

If anyone has knowledge of a real and specific threat Huntsville Police ask they contact the department at 256-722-7100.