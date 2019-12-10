Huntsville voters overwhelmingly approve continuation of tax for schools

Voters in the city of Huntsville on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved the continuation of a tax for schools.

Election results show 92 percent of voters (or 4,970) cast ballots for the tax, and 8 percent (or 453) against it.

The vote reaffirms a 15.5 mills property tax, the proceeds of which go to Huntsville schools.

Here are statements released after election results came in Tuesday night:

Christie Finley, Huntsville City Schools superintendent, issued this statement: "Today’s election was a great opportunity for our city to voice their support of our school system. After reviewing tonight’s results, all I can say is that I am humbled by our community’s resounding support. Tonight, the vote passed by a margin of over ninety percent. I am still in awe of our amazing community and it’s belief in our schools, our teachers, and our students. We know that our students will be the work force of Huntsville’s tomorrow, and this vote shows our city’s commitment to growing and developing that work force.

"On behalf of the Board of Education and the entire Huntsville City Schools family, I want to thank everyone who helped support this process. I am so grateful for all of the voters who braved the weather to support our schools today.

"As my team works to help our schools finish the fall semester strong, we do so knowing that we have your support. My commitment to you is that we will continue working to earn that support. Thanks again and have a great holiday season."

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said: "Citizens of Huntsville went to the polls today and overwhelmingly approved updates to Alabama legislation that reaffirms 15.5 mills in school ad valorem taxes. The successful vote “for” schools ensures Huntsville residents in Madison County, Morgan County and Limestone County pay equally to fund Huntsville City Schools.

“Today’s vote validates our City’s support of education,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “A strong education system is paramount for a successful and thriving City, and this vote cleared the way for sustainable education funding to ensure Huntsville’s students have all the resources they need to be ready for college and careers."