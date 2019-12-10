Huntsville voters deciding on school tax law in special election

Huntsville voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for a special election.
The election is asking voters to support changing the wording of a tax law from 1916. Officials say it needs to be updated.
Mayor Tommy Battle clarified this is not a new tax. It is meant to reaffirm a 15.5 mills property tax. That money supports Huntsville schools.
Battle also emphasized how important the money is for the school district.
Polls opened Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
