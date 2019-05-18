Huntsville veteran honored in new addition to Veteran Memorial Park

The Veterans Memorial Foundation officially opened the latest and last major addition to the Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial.

Veterans in Huntsville make up a larger percentage of our population than in many other major cities, like Birmingham and Mobile.

The new addition not only recognizes combat medics, but first responders as well. However for one local family, it's also a memorial for a loved one.

"He dedicated his life to serving the community, so for him to be honored in this way is amazing," Berry said with tears in her eyes.

Kimberly Berry and her family stood in front of a crowd Saturday morning as they unveiled this statue for the first time.

The Wounded Warrior Combat Medic Statue pays tribute to those wounded in combat and those who risk their own lives to save others. But, it also features someone close to Kimberly's heart, her late husband John. He was a combat medic and is the man featured in the statue helping an injured solider.

"This dedication is a huge honor for us," Berry said.

But, this new addition does not only represent those in the armed forces. A new walkway leading to the statue honors first responders and their selfless devotion to serve the community.

"They did an excellent job marrying the civilian side and the active duty side. Just to show the sacrifice we all make," Berry said.

Kimberly herself is a first responder. She says whether you are active duty or a first responder they all have the same goal and desire to help others.

"The fundamental base of what we do is just our willingness to serve and help our community," Berry said.

That is why she is grateful for the new memorial and what it represents.

"It is a huge acknowledgement of the huge sacrifice that we make as first responders whether it is police, fire, EMS. We are all dedicated to our job and the community that we serve,"Berry said.

You can honor a first responder in your life by nominating their name to be placed on a brick in the new First Responder Walkway. Just click here.