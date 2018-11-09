Clear
Huntsville veteran given free car

A Huntsville veteran is trading in his walking shoes for a new set of wheels.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 4:51 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

"It's just a good feeling....unexplainable," said Roosevelt Stone.

Until Friday, Roosevelt Stone took the shuttle to work on weekdays and walked one hour on the weekends.

Sometimes that meant walking through the rain and the cold. His dedication to get to work is why Veterans of North Alabama chose to give him his own 2001 Mercury Mountaineer.

"He's proven to us that he is truly trying to get on his feet," said Jane Dow, the president of Veterans of North Alabama.

Roosevelt Stone said he served in the Army from 1976 to 1983. He's worked with Veterans of North Alabama to help deliver furniture to other veterans in need, and he's always ready to help.

"Anytime ya'll need me for anything, just call on me," said Stone.

Veterans of North Alabama said it tries to give a car to a veteran in need twice a year. They're now asking for car donations for next Spring.

