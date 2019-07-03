Clear

Huntsville traffic stop finds Madison County rape, incest suspect

Police say he was found with drug paraphernalia, weapons, crystal meth and marijuana.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 12:17 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 12:25 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin, Josh Rayburn

A man is in jail on rape, sodomy, incest and drug charges after being pulled over for a traffic violation.

A Huntsville Police Department officer stopped Kevin Jason Johnson on Tuesday for a traffic violation.

Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman, said he was found with drug paraphernalia, weapons, crystal meth and marijuana.

Huntsville police charged him with possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin Johnson also was found to have outstanding warrants from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Those charges are for rape, sodomy and incest.

Lt. Donny Shaw, sheriff’s office spokesman, said those charges were reported this year and allegedly occurred several years ago in Madison County. An investigation found probable cause for warrants, Shaw said.

He said there is more than one victim, and they all are juveniles.

Kevin Johnson is being held in the Madison County Jail. Bond has been set at $90,000.

