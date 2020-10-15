Clear

Huntsville to restructure the Office of Multicultural Affairs into the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle made the announcement during Wednesday's State of the City address.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 10:04 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

As he discussed infrastructure and quality of life during the 2020 State of the City on Wednesday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle announced a change to part of his administration.

He said that the Office of Multicultural Affairs would be restructured into the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI). The office was created 12 years ago and was the first of its kind for the city.

One of the organizations that has been lending input on the office so far and also pushed for improvements is the Huntsville chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women. Laurie McCaulley, the president of the 501 c3 organization, said it's not just about bringing more Black women into the conversation, but also who bring a variety of experiences.

"Black women who are well diverse and embedded in the community, who know the issues that are facing women today, like affordable child care. That's impacting a lot of families, no matter what color they may be," McCaulley said.

Kenny Anderson, the director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs, has held conversations with McCaulley and others over the years about some of the needed changes.

The New York Native has working in the office for about seven years and said while they've made some good progress, the need for expanding the office beyond a one-person operation has been mounting and got an extra boost during the summer of protests sparked in part by the killing of George Floyd.

"The most effective way to do that is to expand the scope of the municipal government's Office of Multicultural Affairs to reflect that and to also align itself with national strategic initiatives that represent the best in what we're trying to do in terms of addressing all of the issues and representing all of the people," Anderson said.

On Wednesday, Battle told WAAY 31 that the new office would not only focus on different cultures, but also different age groups.

"To add some generational work with some of the colleges and universities, some of the young professionals who are coming into town, going all the way down to high schools," Battle said.

Anderson said that a big part of achieving the potential of ODEI will come through being able to clearly chart the progress that the city is making, which will come through bringing on a person or a couple of people who can sort through the data.

"Something else that is very important as it relates to this transition is an opportunity to really establish metrics around our goals and our objectives, measurement tools to be able to say that in 2020, here's what things look like two years, three years, four years from now, what will things look like? And then how can we say, between 2020 and some point in the [future], what have we done, where have we come?" Anderson said.

McCaulley agreed that having good data is important, but that it shouldn't be the most important thing.

"Data is important, but we can't let data override people in the issues of the people. And so, it must mirror one another," McCaulley said.

Anderson affirmed that lifting people and creating more equity in the Huntsville community is the goal of this transformation.

"We need to elevate our commitment to human capital in the same kind of way and make sure that as we achieve best practices across the spectrum of our economic development landscape, across the spectrum of our academic institutional landscape, that we also elevate our ability to be the best that we can be in terms of how people are treated, how people feel valued in this community and how people feel like they can connect and be a real part of making Huntsville the community that we all aspire for it to be," Anderson said.

He said they are in the process of determining what kind of staffing needs they will have for the new office. Once that and financial needs are established, they will start working with the Huntsville City Council to incorporate that into the budget.

