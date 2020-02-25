Huntsville to host amnesty court for outstanding traffic tickets and warrants

Huntsville is hosting an amnesty court for people with outstanding traffic tickets who have an active warrant for failing to appear in court.

Public sessions will be held at 10:30 a.m. on March 13 and 27 at the Municipal Justice and Public Safety Complex at 815 Wheeler Avenue.

Participants must pay the total amount of their ticket by cash or credit/debit card to avoid serving jail time or paying a penalty fee. After payment is received, you will receive a clearance letter that allows the state to reissue your driver’s license.

You will need to register in order to attend. You can do this by visiting Room 105 at the Municipal Justice and Public Safety Complex by 4:30 p.m. on March 10 for the March 13 docket or by 4:30 p.m. on March 25 for the March 27 docket. You'll need to present a state-issued photo ID.

The city says residents with outstanding warrants will not be arrested during registration.

For more information, call the Municipal Court Administrative Office at 256-427-7800.