Huntsville to host USTA tennis championships

The United States Tennis Association has selected Huntsville’s longest-standing tennis club, Athletic Club Alabama (ACA), to host the 2019 and 2020 USTA Girls’ 16 National Clay Court Championships for a two-year contract.

The event will take place July 14 – 21, 2019 and will feature more than 200 female tennis players from all over the United States. The Huntsville Tennis Center (HTC) will also be participating as a site for the tournament. According to a news release, the economic impact for Huntsville will approach $1 million.

The growing nature of Huntsville and the ACA’s ability to host the tournament is why Athletic Club Alabama co-owner Eddie Jacques wanted it here in the Rocket City.

“It’s incredible to see this tournament come around full circle in my life, as I won the Boys’ 18 Clay Court Championship in 1992. To now be hosting this tournament, and acting as Tournament Director is really cool,” said Jacques. The local tennis pro started playing tennis at this site when he was eight years old. He was recently inducted into the Huntsville Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame and the Alabama Tennis Association Hall of Fame.

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau is thrilled to have players from all over the country right here in Madison County.

The tournament will host singles and doubles matches at both ACA and HTC beginning July 14.

For more information, visit the ACA website or USTA's website.