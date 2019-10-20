Huntsville to host Rocket City Collegiate Hockey showcase

The inaugural Rocket City Collegiate Hockey Showcase presented by Penalty Box Radio & hosted by the Huntsville Sports Commission will take place from October 25 to 27, 2019 at Benton H. Wilcoxon Municipal Ice Complex.

The showcase of club collegiate hockey teams will feature host school the University of Alabama in Huntsville, along with the University of Alabama, University of Arkansas, University of Florida, University of Georgia and Ole Miss each playing three games over the weekend.

With hockey continuing to grow in the southeast, Huntsville makes an excellent centralized location for many of these teams to come compete. All six teams belong to the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Ticket information, game schedule and streaming information:

Admission: $10 per day / $25 for 3 day pass

Military with ID: $8 per day / $20 for 3 day pass

Children (5 & Under): $5 per day / $12 for 3 day pass

Game Times: