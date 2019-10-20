The inaugural Rocket City Collegiate Hockey Showcase presented by Penalty Box Radio & hosted by the Huntsville Sports Commission will take place from October 25 to 27, 2019 at Benton H. Wilcoxon Municipal Ice Complex.
The showcase of club collegiate hockey teams will feature host school the University of Alabama in Huntsville, along with the University of Alabama, University of Arkansas, University of Florida, University of Georgia and Ole Miss each playing three games over the weekend.
With hockey continuing to grow in the southeast, Huntsville makes an excellent centralized location for many of these teams to come compete. All six teams belong to the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
Ticket information, game schedule and streaming information:
- Admission: $10 per day / $25 for 3 day pass
- Military with ID: $8 per day / $20 for 3 day pass
- Children (5 & Under): $5 per day / $12 for 3 day pass
Game Times:
- Friday, October 25
- 4:00pm - UAH vs. Georgia
- 6:30pm - Arkansas vs. Alabama
- 9:00pm - Florida vs. Ole Miss
- Saturday, October 26
- 1:00pm - Georgia vs Arkansas
- 3:30pm - UAH vs. Florida
- 6:00 pm - Alabama vs Ole Miss
- Sunday, October 27
- 9:00 am - Florida vs Arkansas
- 11:30 am - Georgia vs Ole Miss
- 2:00 pm - Alabama vs UAH
Related Content
- Huntsville to host Rocket City Collegiate Hockey showcase
- Rocket City Burger Battle coming to Huntsville
- Rocket City Fair announced
- Mark Russell from Huntsville Sports Commission talks Rocket City Classic
- Space And Rocket Center hosting film festival
- Rocket City without rockets? Experts say technology and re-invention are in Huntsville's DNA
- Volunteers repaint Huntsville's Saturn V Rocket
- Huntsville hosts international festival
- Students showcasing rocket designs for national competition at Marshall Space Flight Center
- New historical marker showcases African-American district in Downtown Huntsville