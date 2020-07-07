Huntsville to host NCAA Cross Country Championship

NCAA cross country is coming to Huntsville.

The Huntsville Sports Commission was awarded the 2021 NCAA Division 1 South Regional Men's and Women's Cross Country Championship.

It will be at John Hunt Cross Country Running Park on Nov. 12, 2021.

Six hundred athletes, coaches and staff from around the region will be hosted by the University of North Alabama.

The Huntsville Sports Commission said the economic impact of the championship is about $750,000.

“The opportunity to host major championships, like the Cross Country South Regional, is what we envisioned when we invested in the redevelopment of John Hunt Park,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.