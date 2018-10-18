Huntsville to host the NASA Space Apps Challenge hackathon event

An Intuitive Research and Technology team is gearing up for the NASA Space Apps Challenge, the biggest hackathon event in Huntsville this year.

Huntsville was named the main stage city to host this year's challenge for the first time ever. The city will be joined by the Silicon Valley and New York City as the only cities to ever host the event.

The NASA Space Apps is a 48-hour hackathon competition bringing people from many different science backgrounds together in teams. Each team must pick from a list of earth and space problems and come up with a proposed solution to the issue. The team with the best project voted on by judges can win $10,000.

Intuitive Research and Technology has a crew ready for the competition, and they are looking forward to the opportunity.

"We're gonna go out and try to do something different and unique and help a community, and you know, I think a combination of all those things always leads to a little bit of excitement," said Michael Jones, the systems analyst at Intuitive.

"If we go in and we don't win, that's fine with me as long as we had fun doing it and we are proud of what we made. That's all that matters to me," said Jessica Bailer, a 3-D artist at Intuitive.

The event kickoff begins this Friday at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. Teams will begin to compete in the 48-hour hackathon starting Saturday. WAAY 31 is sponsoring the event.

