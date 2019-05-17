Huntsville to expand its transportation services

We're about a month and a half away from expanded transportation services in Huntsville.
The city will start Saturday bus service on July 1st. They'll also extend weekday hours to 9:00 at night.
The city is also adding more stops in Huntsville, and expanding the para-transit service called "Handi-Ride." With July quickly approaching, the city's transportation services director said he needs more employees.
"We got to hire quite a few personnel, quite a few bus operators, quite a few Handi-Ride operators. We've got to locate bus shelters, relocate bus shelters, put out bus stop signs, change signs from place to place," said Tommy Brown, director of public transportation.
Tommy Brown says the changes are the result of a 6-month survey with riders.
