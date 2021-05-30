Huntsville teen raises over 19k dollars to cut his hair

A 17-year-old in Huntsville raised over 19 thousand dollars to cut his hair.

Kieran Moise's grew his hair out for over six years. On Saturday, he chopped all 19 inches off. He's donating his hair to "Children With Hair Loss" so it can be used to create a wig for a child.

On top of donating all his hair, Moise is donating the money he raised to St. Jude's.

Moise is joining the Airforce this summer and wanted to make sure it was going to a good cause.

"I'm going into the military and I didn't want them to just cut it off and drop it on the floor," he said. "I wanted to give back because there are lots of people that need help."

Moise chose St. Jude's to donate the money to because he's lost someone close to him to cancer, and St. Judes helped out his friends family tremendously.