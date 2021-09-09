Clear

Huntsville teen charged in father’s murder

Officers responded to the 4500 block of the Bonnell Drive about 2 p.m. Wednesday

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 9:55 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Huntsville teenager has been charged with murdering his father on Wednesday.

The Huntsville Police Department says Deandrea Robinson, 19, stabbed his father, William Robinson, after a domestic dispute on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of the Bonnell Drive about 2 p.m. Wednesday and found William Robinson suffering from with life-threatening injuries, said Sydney Martin, department spokeswoman.

William Robinson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Deandre Robinson has been booked in the Madison County Jail.

