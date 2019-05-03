Huntsville teachers react to possible 4% raise

A possible four percent raise for teachers across the state is being met with open arms by educators in the Huntsville City School District.

For teachers just starting out with a Bachelor's degree, it would mean roughly $1,500 in their pocket. For teachers with a Master's degree, it would be roughly $1,800. For teachers with doctoral degrees, it means roughly $2,100. The longer a teacher has been in the district, the bigger the raise will be.

With Huntsville City Schools already facing a deficit in their state required one month fund, what does this possible raise mean for the budget?

The district told WAAY 31 they have been preparing for the possibility of this raise for a while now. A spokesman for the district said they are still working on a solution to fix the financial issues facing the district.

Meanwhile, teachers are excited about this possible raise. Even though high school band director, Theo Vernon, is happy about more money possibly being in his pocket, he said the raise should be even higher, because of inflation, "Should be double that in my opinion. I'm very grateful for it, and I'm sure we all are," said Vernon.

The possibility of this raise brings up one big question. What happens to the 133 teachers that Huntsville City Schools employs that are not funded by the state?

Historically, the district has made sure all teachers see green and get that raise, but with the district still being short on their one month fund required by the state, some teachers still have concerns, "It's an unsettling feeling for everybody, not knowing the uncertainty of 'Are you going to have a job in the fall,'" said 2nd grade teacher, Mariel Miller.

A district spokesman told WAAY 31 Superintendent Christie Finley is looking at ways to cut the budget to fix the district's financial problems, but she is committed to protecting teachers' jobs in the classroom.

A fifth grade teacher, Brittany Martin, is just trying to focus on the positive, "We appreciate everything that we get, because it is widely known that teachers are underpaid, so I know my school especially, we are all really thankful for any extra, even if it is only 4 percent," said Martin.

This bill still needs to be passed in the House and signed by Governor Ivey before it's a done deal.