Huntsville suspect in Hartselle murder now in custody

Kellie Monroe Hurley

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened early Sunday morning in Hartselle.

Posted: Jun 21, 2021 11:42 AM
Updated: Jun 21, 2021 12:32 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Regan Spencer

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports Kellie Monroe Hurley, 37 of Huntsville, is now in custody.

She was wanted in connection to an early morning shooting on Father's Day near Hartselle. She is being booked in the Morgan County Jail.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

From earlier:

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Lane Road in unincorporated Hartselle. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot to death.

He was identified as Demetres Orr. Investigations have issued a warrant for Kellie Hurley's arrest for a murder charge. 

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Morgan Co, 911 at 256-350-4613.

