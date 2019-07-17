Huntsville students with special needs finishing up summer internships

High school students with special needs have just about completed their summer internships.

Huntsville City Schools worked with the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation services to give internships to 12 students. It will help them transition to the workforce.

The school district says it not only helps students gain life skills, but also shows they're responsible. Students worked in custodial, plumbing, landscaping and warehouse roles at Huntsville City Schools.

One student told us his internship is preparing him to be a better worker.

"It will help me how I work, because some people say I'm a good hard worker and I get my job done," Earl Ingram, a student in the internship program, said.

Students got certificates of appreciation on Wednesday. Their last day on the job is Friday.