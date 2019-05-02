Huntsville students watch their project launch into space on a rocket

Students at Lee and New Century Technology High Schools had a watch party for a rocket launch test flight Thursday morning.

The students got the opportunity to design equipment that would test temperature, velocity and, pressure within the rocket. The equipment was then put on a payload. The Blue Origin rocket launched from a testing ground in Texas this morning. Students joined together to watch the launch. Students said getting to create a part of the rocket was something they'll never forget.

"Seeing our own piece of work with our team just going to space knowing that I can tell...I can go home and tell my parents, my family, that I sent something to space, it's just unbelievable just to have that experience at such a young age," said student, Xavier Ziyenge

Blue Origin opened it's $200 million Blue Engine Production Facility in Huntsville earlier this year.