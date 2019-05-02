Students at Lee and New Century Technology High Schools had a watch party for a rocket launch test flight Thursday morning.
The students got the opportunity to design equipment that would test temperature, velocity and, pressure within the rocket. The equipment was then put on a payload. The Blue Origin rocket launched from a testing ground in Texas this morning. Students joined together to watch the launch. Students said getting to create a part of the rocket was something they'll never forget.
"Seeing our own piece of work with our team just going to space knowing that I can tell...I can go home and tell my parents, my family, that I sent something to space, it's just unbelievable just to have that experience at such a young age," said student, Xavier Ziyenge
Blue Origin opened it's $200 million Blue Engine Production Facility in Huntsville earlier this year.
Related Content
- Huntsville students watch their project launch into space on a rocket
- U.S. Space and Rocket Center launches rocket preservation project
- WATCH: ULA successfully launches Decatur-made Delta IV rocket
- WATCH: ULA launches Decatur-made Atlas V rocket
- Watch Live: ULA Delta IV WGS-10 Rocket Launch
- Space and Rocket Center CEO to speak to UNA students
- U.S. Space and Rocket Center repainting rusting rocket
- Space And Rocket Center hosting film festival
- Christmas turkey, fruitcake rocketing toward space station
- Watch: Northrop Grumman launches cargo delivery to International Space Station