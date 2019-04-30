Clear
Huntsville students sign on with college soccer teams

Two Huntsville high students sign to play college soccer.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

School year is wrapping up, meaning more signings are happening in North Alabama for our senior athletes, two Huntsville high students are playing college soccer!

Willsey League and Ben Colebaugh have put in the work year round, now its paid off. Willsey is staying in state going to UAB to join the Blazers soccer team. Ben is going to Georgia to play for Berry.
Congrats to both athletes on their accomplishments!

