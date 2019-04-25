Huntsville students celebrate Earth Day on Redstone Arsenal

On Thursday, students in Huntsville got the chance to learn about ways to protect the environment. In honor of Earth Day, Redstone Arsenal invited Horizon Elementary School to participate in an educational, Earth-friendly event. Students at the event had the chance to participate in hands-on activities, showing them how they can help the environment, like reducing pollution. They also learned a little bit about Native American History. Students participated in different native american games and learned how to live off of the Earth. Arsenal environmental teams say they want to educate students and help create a sustainable future for Earth. One teacher at the event said educating students about the environment is necessary.

"You see their brains going and it's just they're like, 'Yeah, I can do this to make our earth better.' So hopefully planting that seed as 5th graders as they get into middle school and high school and beyond that this will help them help our environment," said 5th grade teacher at Horizon Elementary School, Wade Thaxton.

This is the 22nd year the Arsenal is holding their earth day event and they said they will continue inviting student to learn more about the environment.