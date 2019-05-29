Huntsville student to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

The 4th time might be the charm for one Huntsville middle school student who is headed to Washington, D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Erin Howard goes to Mountain Gap Middle School. She made her first trip to the state spelling bee when she was in 3rd grade. In the last 3 years, Howard has finished 9th, 7th and 22nd overall in the national competition.
