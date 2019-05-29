Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville student to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Photo: Huntsville City Schools

Erin Howard goes to Mountain Gap Middle School.

Posted: May 29, 2019 8:22 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 8:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The 4th time might be the charm for one Huntsville middle school student who is headed to Washington, D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Erin Howard goes to Mountain Gap Middle School. She made her first trip to the state spelling bee when she was in 3rd grade. In the last 3 years, Howard has finished 9th, 7th and 22nd overall in the national competition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events