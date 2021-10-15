Huntsville store owner convicted of failure to pay sales tax

A Huntsville store owner admitted to underreporting sales so they could avoid paying state sales tax, leading to thousands owed to the government and possible jail time, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the conviction of 44-year-old Mehryar Nasseri of New Market on Thursday. Marshall said over the course of three years, Nasseri “routinely underreported … gross sales in order to reduce their tax bill” for the Sunoco that Nasseri owned and operated on Winchester Road.

An investigation by the Alabama Department of Revenue revealed Nasseri had underpaid business sales tax by $73,449.82, Marshall said. After admitting and being convicted of the crime, Nasseri was sentenced to three years of probation followed by two years of imprisonment, though the latter could be suspended upon completion of the former, according to Marshall.

Nasseri will also have to pay back the full amount he failed to pay plus $48,815.10, Marshall said. Another business owner, 45-year-old Simon Njuku or Irondale, was also convicted of the same.

In that case, Njuku failed to pay the correct amount of taxes for the Betty Foodmart he managed in Childersburg and will have to pay $20,454.58 in restitution plus $13,765.05.