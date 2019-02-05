Huntsville storage units damaged in overnight fire

Several storage units were damaged in a fire at Uncle Bob's Self Storage on Redstone Road in southwest Huntsville. The fire was reported late Monday night. Investigators are still searching for a cause. No word on how many storage units were damaged.
