Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville storage units damaged in overnight fire

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 3:26 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 3:32 AM
Posted By: Devyn Guillebeaux

Several storage units were damaged in a fire at Uncle Bob's Self Storage on Redstone Road in southwest Huntsville. The fire was reported late Monday night. Investigators are still searching for a cause. No word on how many storage units were damaged.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events