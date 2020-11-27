Huntsville shoppers head to morning Black Friday sales

Walmart in Hampton Cove had a small line at the door just before opening Friday morning at 5 a.m. A Walmart spokesperson told WAAY31 the smaller lines are intentional this year to help with social distancing. To keep crowds down Walmart introduced their Black Friday sales early to spread out the crowds. Also new this year, you can order ahead Black Friday purchases and pick-up through a contact free service. Target officials say they took similar precautions. They also introduced deals earlier. If you shop at Target this morning you'll notice double the amount of parking spots for drive up pickup.

Over at the Parkway Place mall shoppers will notice precautions in place! This year there might be less crowds. That's because stores extended Black Friday sales. Individual stores are setting capacity limits. The mall is also keeping up with precautions they have set for months. They will be frequently cleaning the most touched areas. The food court will be set at a 50 percent capacity.

The mask requirement will be enforced at all stores.