Huntsville shoppers head out for last minute holiday gifts

"Pretty crazy...Lots of people just trying to get in and get out," said Bonnie Garrett.

Garrett said every year, she goes shopping on Christmas Eve.

"I procrastinate and I like to look for the deals," said Garrett.

Most shoppers say they were here for that same reason and this year its not as busy as years past.

As more as more people are online shopping, less are head to the store. As a result, more brick and mortars are closing up shop.

"I definitely do a lot of online shopping," said Princess Jones.

More than 9300 stores closed nationwide in 2019. Stores like Payless, Gymboree, and Charlotte Russe all filed for bankruptcy. Some stores are adapting to the change, bargain stores like five below and Ollie's are thriving by focusing on low prices. Other stores are focusing more on online sales. Most of the stores at Valley Bend Shopping Center will be closed on Christmas day. At the Parkway Place mall a spokesperson told WAAY31 they actually encourage shoppers to head in last minute to capitalize on their store's deals.