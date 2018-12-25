Huntsville shooting sends man to hospital

The Huntsville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened near the corner of Viscount Drive and Mallory Avenue in Huntsville. One man was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay. It happened around 9:30 p.m.
Police are actively investigating and searching for the other person involved in the shooting. They told WAAY 31 there is no threat to the community.
