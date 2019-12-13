Huntsville set to get biggest movie screen in Alabama

The biggest movie screen in Alabama is coming to Huntsville.

That’s the promise made in an announcement this week from Touchstar Cinemas.

It says plans are underway to build Touchstar Luxury Cinemas MidCity in Huntsville’s MidCity District at University Drive and Research Park Boulevard.

This will replace the current Touchstar Cinemas Madison Square facility. Touchstar says it plans to open the new theater by Summer 2021. The closing of the current movie theater will be planned simultaneously with the opening of the new location for minimal operational downtime.

More from the news release:

"The new 50,000-square-foot movie theater will provide a state-of-the-art premium experience featuring 14 wall-to-wall screens, including the largest screen in Alabama, 4k laser projection with 3D viewing, as well as Dolby Atmos and DTX immersive sound. Following the rebuild, Touchstar Cinemas MidCity moviegoers will enjoy unique and innovative enhancements such as in-theater dining and Platinum VIP Suites with a private lounge and full-service bar. The seating in the 21+ VIP Suites will consist of movie pods – pairs of luxurious heated reclining seats with a privacy enclosure and push button call service. The VIP Suites will be available for private or corporate events.

“We will still have traditional concessions, an expanded dining menu, and the food delivery service that we currently provide at Madison Square,” says Karishma Dattani, CEO of Touchstar Cinemas.

“Established in 2001, Touchstar Cinemas was the first to bring recliners to Alabama, and the comfort of these well-known fully reclining large seats and spacious daybeds will continue in the new theater.”