Huntsville seeks to keep some files to itself in police officer’s murder case

The city of Huntsville is asking the Madison County Circuit Court to protect it from having to turn over some records in the case of Huntsville Police Department Officer William Darby.

In a motion filed Friday, the city asks the court to quash a subpoena from the state of Alabama asking for what the city calls “highly confidential records” of the Huntsville Police Department.

Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffrey Parker, 49, in April 2018 after the two were in a standoff. Police say Parker was holding a gun and threatened to kill himself.

Those records include Darby’s interviews with the police department’s Internal Affairs division after the shooting.

According to Police Chief Mark McMurray, Darby only fired after Parker refused to drop his weapon.

Darby has requested immunity from prosecution, saying he acted in self-defense, but that has been denied by the Alabama Supreme Court.

Darby’s trial is set for February 2020.

Read more about the Darby case here