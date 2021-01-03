Huntsville schools set for staggered return Monday

Around North Alabama, students are starting to return to for instruction on Monday.

Huntsville City Schools is among the districts welcoming students back both traditionally and virtually.

As a precautionary measure, the district said traditional learners will return on a staggered schedule for the first week back, with Cohort A on campus Monday through Wednesday and Cohort B on campus Thursday and Friday.

Virtual learners also resume instruction Monday. Jennifer Oliva has two special needs children in Huntsville Virtual Academy. She said her kids benefit from the routine and are actually excited to get back from the break.

“When you log in, you can see the other students and my kids -- their faces always light up when they see their friends all together in the same space, being together while they're apart,” she said. “It makes a huge difference in their lives, they don't feel so alone."

Oliva said she knows her kids definitely miss peer-to-peer interaction and the direct instruction they normally receive from their teachers but added that while it has been difficult to be in charge of her children’s education with no instruction, it’s something they’ve gotten used to and now look forward to.

“That is for certain,” she said. “I love being able to spend this time with my children and it’s definitely been a blessing.”

Huntsville City Schools isn’t the only district heading back this week -- Madison County Schools also return Monday and Madison City Schools return on Tuesday. Both of those districts will return with hybrid learning.