Huntsville school hosts Harlem Wizards to raise money for extracurricular activities

WAAY 31 learned the proceeds will go towards not only athletics but also academic activities.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 6:57 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

McNair Junior High School in north Huntsville is working to raise money for after school activities.

The school is hosting the Harlem Wizards next Monday night and is selling tickets to the public. The event will take place in Mae Jemison High School's gym.

The school's girls basketball coach, Alex Corbin, said many kids at the school struggle to afford extra curricular activities, so they're hoping to take the financial stress away for families of kids who want to get involved.

"When you're a part of an athletic team or academic team, that's where a lot of kids find their outside family and their friends. People to depend on and help push them through school," she said.

Huntsville police and the Madison County Sheriff's office said officers and deputies are donating their time for security at the event. Anyone interested in attending the event can contact the school about tickets.

