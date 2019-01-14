Huntsville school board member says teen sneaked into high school last week

Huntsville City School Board Member Pam Hill said Monday that she hasn't talked with the district's superintendent since claiming a teenager sneaked into a Huntsville high school for two days without being noticed.
There are still many unanswered questions about the situation. Huntsville City Schools said it's investigating and can't confirm the incident happened.
Hill said she would call Superintendent Christie Finley and tell her where it happened. She said the incident happened last Tuesday and Wednesday, January 8th and 9th.
Hill said the principal of the private school the teen attended is the one who made her aware of the situation and that the student had been expelled for setting a desk on fire. However, she wouldn't share which private school this was.
Private schools in the area told WAAY 31 they were unaware of the incident, and it's unclear if the private school is located in Huntsville.
