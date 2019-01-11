Huntsville school board member: Gov. Kay Ivey’s visit a surprise

A Huntsville City Schools board member said she was surprised to learn Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was in town to visit a local school.

As part of her inaugural events, Ivey visited Providence Elementary School on Thursday to read “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” to children. (Read about that visit here)

Pam Hill, who represents District 5 on the school board, brought up the visit at Thursday night’s school board meeting.

"Our governor came to our city today. You would think she would honor the elected officials over the schools,” she said.

“I was not invited to Providence Elementary by the governor. So governor, if you're watching, I doubt you'll call. You wouldn't have any debates. But if you do I'd like to speak to you about the next time you enter one of Huntsville City Schools district five."

Hill also said Superintendent Christie Finley and Mayor Tommy Battle were not told about the visit.