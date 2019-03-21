Clear
Huntsville says spring cleaning causing garbage collection delay

Recycling pickup will not be impacted.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 9:44 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The city of Huntsville issued this press release Thursday:

Due to the increased volume of garbage from yard work and spring cleaning, the city of Huntsville's residential garbage collection is delayed by one day starting Thursday, March 21.

Residents whose garbage is normally collected on Thursday should leave their cans curbside until City crews arrive on Friday, March 22.

Recycling pickup, managed by the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville, will not be impacted.

For more information on residential garbage collection, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/trash.

