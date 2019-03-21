The city of Huntsville issued this press release Thursday:
Due to the increased volume of garbage from yard work and spring cleaning, the city of Huntsville's residential garbage collection is delayed by one day starting Thursday, March 21.
Residents whose garbage is normally collected on Thursday should leave their cans curbside until City crews arrive on Friday, March 22.
Recycling pickup, managed by the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville, will not be impacted.
For more information on residential garbage collection, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/trash.
Related Content
- Huntsville says spring cleaning causing garbage collection delay
- Huntsville government offices closed Tuesday; garbage collection delayed
- New garbage collection route added in Hampton Cove area
- Garbage truck catches on fire
- Interstate 65 lane closure causing delays
- Overturned 18 wheeler causing traffic delays
- Rain causes delays for cotton crops
- Rain causes delay to road work projects
- Huntsville police collect thousands of pounds of prescription drugs
- Good Cause Huntsville helps those needing housing
Scroll for more content...