Huntsville road widening project on Research Park Boulevard to start Monday

The $47 million dollar project, split between the City of Huntsville and the state, will ultimately widen the road from four lanes to six, as part of phase one.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 5:08 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

The road widening project for Research Park Boulevard in Huntsville is set to begin Monday, barring poor weather conditions. The project will widen a two mile stretch between Old Madison Pike and Highway 72.

Huntsville Director of Engineering Kathy Martin says traffic should not be impacted during the day, as they plan on keeping the road open from 6 AM to 8 PM.

"We're hoping that is has very little change to morning commuters just because all four lanes will remain open like it does today," Martin said. 

Phase two of the construction plan is to install a new bridge over Old Madison Pike, and new ramps at Bradford Drive and MidCity Drive. The widening portion of the project is expected to be completed in one year. The bridge construction will start in January 2020. 

