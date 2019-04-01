Huntsville road resurfacing project backs up traffic on Governors Drive

The City of Huntsville says a major road project is on schedule.

The contractor for the Cecil Ashburn Drive project has finished clearing trees and shrubs. Blasting is about 80% complete, and contractors are now installing storm drains, as well as relocating more of the utilities next month.

The road closure has many drivers taking Governors Drive as an alternate route. If you took 431 north into Huntsville Monday morning, then you noticed extra traffic.

Sheila Strelow lives in Hampton Cove and had questions about why there was a lane closure on Governors Drive Monday morning.

"They shouldn't be closing any lanes until Cecil Ashburn is done. Why did they have to do that?" she said.

The City of Huntsville said Parkhill Road right off Governors Drive is included in Phase One of the $7 million of neighborhood road resurfacing projects for 2019.

Strelow admits she's never been on Parkhill Road, but she had questions about why the city chose to do the project now.

"I don't know how bad that street is because I've never been on it, but unless it's swallowing cars with large potholes, they could wait to pave it," she said.

The City of Huntsville's spokeswoman released this statement about Monday's traffic:

"The traffic jam this morning was apparently due to lane closure signage for construction equipment that had been offloaded near Parkhill over the weekend in preparation for resurfacing work. The equipment was moved in time for morning traffic, but the cautionary signage was not. The contractor has remedied the situation."

Strelow says with or without the lane closure, the road has still been a nightmare to drive on since Cecil Ashburn Drive closed.

"Adding all the extra traffic that would normally be on Cecil Ashburn, wow. You better go to the bathroom before you leave home. That's all I got to say," she said.

She hopes the drive will be smoother in October when the road partially reopens. Until then, she'll wait to leave until after the morning rush is over.

"I hope they're on schedule with it. I really do, because it gets on people's nerves when you get stuck in traffic," she said.

The City of Huntsville said the resurfacing project on Parkhill Road that started last week finished Monday, and there should be no traffic issues because of the project on Tuesday morning.