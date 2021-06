Huntsville Police closed Bailey Cove Road at Willowbrook Drive due to a wreck.

Police have not said how long the road will be shut down.

The intersection is in South Huntsville near the Sandra Moon Community Complex.

Don Webster with HEMSI said 2 ambulance responded to the scene. Webster said one person was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Two other people were not hurt and refused treatment.

