Huntsville reveals new world class skatepark design

People are ready to kickflip on some new concrete as Huntsville's new skatepark becomes a reality. The city is finally unveiling the design for the new park that will be located at John Hunt Park.

Seeing the plans has turned the concept into a reality for the many people who have outgrown the current skatepark.

"The current park is really small so having a world class 52,000 square foot park will just be great for everyone," says Walter Pico, who has been skateboarding for 13 years.

The skatepark downtown on Cleveland Ave. no longer supports Huntsville's growing skateboarding community. They're ready to test their tricks on a world class facility!

"I've already been looking at it thinking about what I'm going to skate, the different lines I'm going to do. So I'm very excited for it," says Pico.

Excited chatter could be heard bouncing off the walls of Fractal Brewing Project, as the city finally released the design for the new skatepark at John Hunt Park.

"Frankly, we think this facility represents the future of that sport at that kind of world class level of competition," says John Hamilton, the city administrator for Huntsville.

It will be a world class facility offering both Olympic and street style skateboarding, so everyone in the community can get it in on the action.

Hamilton says, "I think our skateboarding community is way bigger than most people realize."

With a snake run and cloverleaf bowl, the 52,000 square foot park pays homage to Huntsville's original skatepark from the late 70's, the Get-A-Way Skatepark.

"I was one of the fortunate few to skate that park and now I'm looking forward to skating this park!" says Paul Gierow.

He's been skateboarding for the past 52 years and grew up skateboarding in Huntsville. Seeing the skateboarding community reemerge and gather around this new project has him feeling sentimental.

"There's a lot of nostalgia involved with it and it's just very exciting and just to be able to think about something I skated 40 years ago."

The city plans on breaking ground beginning of 2022, so people could be shredding it up at the new park this time next year.