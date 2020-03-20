Huntsville restaurants adapt to new coronavirus health order

With the statewide public health order, we wanted to know the impact on local restaurants.

Under the order, bars, breweries and restaurants are no longer allowed to serve drinks or food on the premises.

Blue Plate Cafe on Governors Drive is adjusting to the regulations so their customers can still get their morning meal and coffee. The restaurant added curbside take-out to meet the needs of customers, but they had to temporally close their South Parkway location.

Normally, take-out is just 10% of their business. One of the co-owners, Justin Sparks, said Friday morning was a slow one, but he understands why these changes were made.

"It's tough for me as a business owner, but I understand as a family man. I want to protect my family and I want to protect the people of Alabama. They're doing the best they can with what they have," said Sparks.

Sparks added that customers are expressing their support. He remains optimistic that we're all going to get through this.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said deputies will contact the local health department if they find out a restaurant or bar is violating the order.

