Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Huntsville restaurant still seeing dine-in customers despite face mask requirement

For Madison County business owners, they have already had to adapt to a masking ordinance. Thursday, the rest of Alabama will join them.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 7:27 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

The governor's statewide masking order will replace any local mask orders in effect. In North Alabama, only Madison County and Decatur have them. 

In Madison County, businesses have had just over a week to adapt to the masking ordinance that went into effect last Tuesday. 

"If this is what it takes, then this is what it takes," Owner of Supper Heroes, Mike Staggs said. 

For eight years, Supper Heroes has been providing customers with a unique dining experience. 

"Our to-go business has definitely been the driving force here over the last several months," Staggs said. 

Like many businesses during this pandemic, the comic-book themed restaurant is not seeing as much in-person foot traffic. 

With the masking ordinance in effect, Staggs was worried last week it would make things even worse. 

"This was kinda a step backward where people were a little bit nervous now that they were having to wear masks all the time and that it was mandated that they have to come in and out with the mask on," Staggs said. 

But Staggs found people were still willing to dine-in. He has his tables six feet apart, so once they sit down, the masks can come off.

For customer Matt Heard, both the masking ordinance and the precautions taken by the restaurant allows him to feel safe eating out.

"People need to understand that just because the government says we have to do it, there might be a reason as to why we have to," Heard said.

As for Staggs, he said he would much rather have this ordinance in effect than his dining room empty.

"At least this way, it gives people an opportunity to come out if they are still comfortable with it," Staggs said.

"So, it's to continue to give the people the opportunity to make a choice."

Since customers are allowed to take their mask off once seated, Staggs said employees will always have theirs on.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 58225

Reported Deaths: 1183
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7186174
Mobile5206147
Montgomery4690114
Tuscaloosa277754
Madison27299
Marshall209012
Shelby182026
Lee171637
Morgan14296
Baldwin139611
Walker112635
DeKalb11187
Etowah110414
Elmore110124
Dallas102810
Franklin96016
Unassigned81428
Russell7340
Autauga73317
Chambers69332
Limestone6914
Cullman6896
Houston6587
Butler65631
St. Clair6463
Tallapoosa64669
Lauderdale6337
Colbert5826
Calhoun5776
Escambia5228
Lowndes49723
Pike4915
Jackson4722
Coffee4534
Covington43913
Talladega4337
Dale4142
Barbour4133
Bullock38010
Hale36723
Marengo36411
Chilton3563
Blount3441
Marion33214
Clarke3296
Wilcox3258
Winston3157
Sumter30413
Pickens2806
Randolph27910
Monroe2773
Perry2632
Conecuh2478
Bibb2322
Macon2279
Choctaw22112
Greene2019
Henry1613
Washington1588
Lawrence1510
Crenshaw1403
Cherokee1357
Geneva1060
Lamar951
Clay922
Fayette902
Coosa691
Cleburne531
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 66788

Reported Deaths: 767
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby14447229
Davidson14205155
Rutherford383939
Hamilton364838
Sumner210357
Williamson199016
Knox181512
Out of TN173711
Trousdale15135
Wilson127517
Putnam10917
Bradley10615
Unassigned10511
Robertson98413
Sevier9424
Montgomery8507
Tipton7277
Lake6960
Macon6527
Bedford6359
Bledsoe6341
Hamblen5144
Maury5133
Hardeman4564
Madison3952
Fayette3936
Rhea3620
Blount3583
Loudon3342
Dyer3103
McMinn30719
Cheatham3013
Dickson2950
Washington2930
Sullivan2775
Lawrence2596
Cumberland2285
Anderson2192
Gibson2171
Lauderdale2044
Jefferson1961
Smith1872
Warren1640
Greene1632
Monroe1566
Coffee1550
Cocke1520
Haywood1503
Hardin1427
Marshall1322
Giles1311
Obion1313
McNairy1261
Wayne1260
Franklin1243
Carter1202
Hickman1140
Lincoln1060
DeKalb1000
Hawkins1002
Marion1004
Roane940
White943
Henderson900
Chester830
Weakley811
Claiborne800
Overton801
Campbell751
Crockett713
Grundy672
Unicoi610
Cannon600
Grainger590
Carroll581
Polk570
Henry560
Sequatchie530
Humphreys522
Jackson520
Johnson490
Perry440
Meigs400
Decatur390
Morgan341
Stewart320
Scott300
Fentress290
Union290
Clay270
Houston240
Moore230
Benton171
Hancock120
Lewis120
Van Buren110
Pickett80

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events