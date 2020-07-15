Huntsville restaurant still seeing dine-in customers despite face mask requirement

The governor's statewide masking order will replace any local mask orders in effect. In North Alabama, only Madison County and Decatur have them.

In Madison County, businesses have had just over a week to adapt to the masking ordinance that went into effect last Tuesday.

"If this is what it takes, then this is what it takes," Owner of Supper Heroes, Mike Staggs said.

For eight years, Supper Heroes has been providing customers with a unique dining experience.

"Our to-go business has definitely been the driving force here over the last several months," Staggs said.

Like many businesses during this pandemic, the comic-book themed restaurant is not seeing as much in-person foot traffic.

With the masking ordinance in effect, Staggs was worried last week it would make things even worse.

"This was kinda a step backward where people were a little bit nervous now that they were having to wear masks all the time and that it was mandated that they have to come in and out with the mask on," Staggs said.

But Staggs found people were still willing to dine-in. He has his tables six feet apart, so once they sit down, the masks can come off.

For customer Matt Heard, both the masking ordinance and the precautions taken by the restaurant allows him to feel safe eating out.

"People need to understand that just because the government says we have to do it, there might be a reason as to why we have to," Heard said.

As for Staggs, he said he would much rather have this ordinance in effect than his dining room empty.

"At least this way, it gives people an opportunity to come out if they are still comfortable with it," Staggs said.

"So, it's to continue to give the people the opportunity to make a choice."

Since customers are allowed to take their mask off once seated, Staggs said employees will always have theirs on.